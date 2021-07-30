Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 100,312 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,312 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

