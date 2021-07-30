Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $89,683,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.