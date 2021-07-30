Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $631,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $14,637,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $81.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.