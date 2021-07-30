Davide Campari-Milano to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.