Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Shares of DASTY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.