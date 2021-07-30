Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of DASTY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.