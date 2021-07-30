DA Davidson Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $32.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mattel by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

