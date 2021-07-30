DA Davidson Boosts EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $125.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

