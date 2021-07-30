D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

