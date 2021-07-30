D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,442,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TriMas by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TriMas by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

