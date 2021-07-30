D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precigen by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.55 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $176,706,275.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,755,863 shares of company stock worth $19,204,391. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

