CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

