CyberMiles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $1.39 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

