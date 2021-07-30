CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($31.09). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.70), with a volume of 140,783 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

