CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($32.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. CVRx has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.00.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

