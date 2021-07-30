CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CCPG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 54,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.96. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.