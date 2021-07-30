CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

