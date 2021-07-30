Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.00. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

