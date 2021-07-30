Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.70 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

