CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get CURO Group alerts:

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.