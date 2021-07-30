Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

