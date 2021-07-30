Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

