Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,581 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR opened at $24.54 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

