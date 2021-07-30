Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

