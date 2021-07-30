Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAWW. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

