Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

