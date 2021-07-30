Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 853 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $311.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $186.23 and a 1-year high of $315.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

