Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 149.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

