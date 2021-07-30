Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 31,218 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 529.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

