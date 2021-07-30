Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,464 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

