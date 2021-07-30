CubeSmart (CUBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
CubeSmart has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.
In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
