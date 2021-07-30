CubeSmart (CUBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.