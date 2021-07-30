CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $327.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

