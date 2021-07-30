CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given a C$17.01 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.45 and a twelve month high of C$17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

