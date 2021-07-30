Critical Survey: Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Mining and Sumitomo Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 56.58%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Sumitomo Chemical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 23.02% 12.57% 7.87% Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and Sumitomo Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $453.76 million 4.24 $12.56 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.43 $284.17 million $0.87 30.46

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Sumitomo Chemical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. It has collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Sumitomo Chemical to develop bio-based chemicals. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

