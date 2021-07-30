Critical Review: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) & CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Heritage Insurance pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNA Financial pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -0.57% -0.78% -0.16% CNA Financial 9.34% 7.35% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and CNA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.34 $9.33 million $0.33 21.91 CNA Financial $10.81 billion 1.11 $690.00 million $2.70 16.33

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. CNA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Insurance and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.64%. CNA Financial has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Heritage Insurance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

