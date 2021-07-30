CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

CRSP traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. 55,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.19.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

