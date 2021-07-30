CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.
CRSP traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. 55,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.19.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
