CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $4.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $11.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,760%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $903.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

