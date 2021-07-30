Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $173.92 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

