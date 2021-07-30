Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 132,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.