Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.20 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $394.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $372.60 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

