Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $82.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of PINS opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.31. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

