Credit Suisse Group Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,169. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.62%. Equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

