Craig Hallum Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $228.41 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $266.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

