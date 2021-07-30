Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

