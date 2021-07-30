Cowen Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.
SBUX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
