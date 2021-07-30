Cowen Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

