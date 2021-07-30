Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 19,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

