CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.49.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

