CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.04-1.06 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.49.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 2,574,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,869. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.