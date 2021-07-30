Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.76. Costamare shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 3,583 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costamare by 236.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 241,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.71.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

