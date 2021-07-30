Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Financial Survey

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -155.78% -85.82% -36.31% Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02%

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 4.89 -$75.75 million ($0.88) -1.83 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -21.30

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ADMA Biologics and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.32%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

