Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,228 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

LUV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 93,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

